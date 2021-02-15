US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,268 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.