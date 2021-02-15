US Bancorp DE Sells 1,153 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

