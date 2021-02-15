US Bancorp DE Sells 2,358 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

