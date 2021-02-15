US Bancorp DE Sells 2,582 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $164.83 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.