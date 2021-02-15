US Bancorp DE Sells 5,818 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock worth $3,326,414. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

