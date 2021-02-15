US Bancorp DE Sells 5,969 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,427,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

