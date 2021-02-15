US Bancorp DE Sells 619 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

