US Bancorp DE Sells 619 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
