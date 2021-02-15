US Bancorp DE Sells 6,325 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

