US Bancorp DE Sells 97,962 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,962 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.29 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

