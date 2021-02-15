US Bancorp DE Sells 982 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Dover worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $25,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $122.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

