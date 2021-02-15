US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

SWKS stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $190.34. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.