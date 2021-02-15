USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 368,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 100,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

