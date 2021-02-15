USDK (USDK) Market Cap Achieves $28.53 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $208.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00273094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00085152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00091326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00093672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00416461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00186718 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

