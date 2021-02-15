USDX [Kava] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $280,799.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $48.71 million and $280,799.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.11 or 0.01464527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00504582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004084 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 55,323,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,323,435 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

