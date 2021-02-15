USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,231.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $649,796.74 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,168.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $729.66 or 0.01514783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00507535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004140 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

