USDx stablecoin (USDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,374.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.87 or 0.01486061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00044359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.