Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Hits $200.78 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $200.78 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.