V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

