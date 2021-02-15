V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.17 or 0.05242274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

