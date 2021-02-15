Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 176,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

