Vai Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.51 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $169.65 million and $6.51 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00415369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 170,084,274 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

