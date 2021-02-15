Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 34.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

