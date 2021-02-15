Validity 24-Hour Volume Tops $874,933.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $874,933.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded up 75.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,236,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,963 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

