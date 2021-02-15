Valor Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $464,480.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $464,480.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.00941016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00050198 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.35 or 0.05108080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

