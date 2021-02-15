Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $220.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at $221.99, with a volume of 13,246 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -14.62%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

