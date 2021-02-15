Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.