Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.77. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $131.83.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

