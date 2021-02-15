Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 337,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.