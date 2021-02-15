Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.61. 2,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

