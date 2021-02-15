Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.17. 60,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

