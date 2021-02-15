Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

