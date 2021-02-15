Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,815,000.

VO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.57. 44,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

