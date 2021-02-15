Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $223.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

