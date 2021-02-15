Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 13.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.57. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,983. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.