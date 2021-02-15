Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

