Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 90,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 211,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

