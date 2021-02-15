Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

