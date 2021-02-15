Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $78,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 211,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

