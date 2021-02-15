Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,137,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $61.60. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,862. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

