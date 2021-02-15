Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $302.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

