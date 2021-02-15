Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,983,000 after buying an additional 125,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.90. 11,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $218.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92.

