Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after buying an additional 125,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $218.39.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.