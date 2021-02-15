Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

