Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lessened by University of Maryland Foundation Inc.

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.1% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,226.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

