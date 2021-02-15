Vanilla Network Price Tops $4.43 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $403,261.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00009101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1,776% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00415369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

