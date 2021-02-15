VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) (TSE:VBV) Trading Down 5.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) (TSE:VBV)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

