Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $318.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

