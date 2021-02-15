Veil Trading Up 11.8% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $63,888.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.47 or 1.00047242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00525125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.01003226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00240281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00097955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars.

