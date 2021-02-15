VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $470.00 and last traded at $452.31. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 629,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.31.

