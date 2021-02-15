Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 18731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.44.

About Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2)

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

